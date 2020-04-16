Late week cold front and weekend outlook

Clear

Amarillo

78°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
23 mph SW
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 29F. W winds shifting to N at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
29°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 29F. W winds shifting to N at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
25 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
12 mph SW
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy. Low 27F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
27°F Partly cloudy and windy. Low 27F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Wind
27 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

79°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
17 mph WSW
Humidity
13%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
30°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

79°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
16 mph WSW
Humidity
13%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
27°F Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Wind
29 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 29F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
29°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 29F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
26 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

79°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
28 mph SW
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
31°F Partly cloudy and windy. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
25 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Thursday afternoon,

Today looks to be pleasant, albeit breezy, with temperatures warming into a range of upper 60’s to mid-70’s.  By this evening, however, another cold front will surge through, increasing northerly winds upwards of 20 to 40 mph.  These windy conditions are announcing the arrival of chilly weather with temperatures falling into the upper 20’s and low 30’s around daybreak tomorrow.

In the post-frontal airmass, there still appears to be a brief window for a light wintry mix of rain and snow, during the early morning hours.  No significant precipitation is expected at this time.

Tomorrow afternoon should moderate into the 50’s, while Saturday will hover in the 60’s and low 70’s.  Sunday looks to warm nicely into the mid to upper 70’s, followed by the low 80’s for Monday and Tuesday.

Lastly, our medium range models are still trying to come to some agreement, that we might see a few showers and embedded thunderstorms on Saturday.  At this juncture, all activity would be across our eastern counties, and no severe weather is expected.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

