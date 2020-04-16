Late week cold front and weekend outlook

Good Thursday afternoon,

Today looks to be pleasant, albeit breezy, with temperatures warming into a range of upper 60’s to mid-70’s. By this evening, however, another cold front will surge through, increasing northerly winds upwards of 20 to 40 mph. These windy conditions are announcing the arrival of chilly weather with temperatures falling into the upper 20’s and low 30’s around daybreak tomorrow.

In the post-frontal airmass, there still appears to be a brief window for a light wintry mix of rain and snow, during the early morning hours. No significant precipitation is expected at this time.

Tomorrow afternoon should moderate into the 50’s, while Saturday will hover in the 60’s and low 70’s. Sunday looks to warm nicely into the mid to upper 70’s, followed by the low 80’s for Monday and Tuesday.

Lastly, our medium range models are still trying to come to some agreement, that we might see a few showers and embedded thunderstorms on Saturday. At this juncture, all activity would be across our eastern counties, and no severe weather is expected.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris