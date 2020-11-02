Unseasonably warm November weather

Forecast

Clear

Amarillo

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
16 mph SW
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
44°F Mostly clear. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Mainly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
16 mph SW
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
16 mph SW
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Mainly clear. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
14 mph SW
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
44°F Generally clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
16 mph WSW
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

This first week of November is starting out on a nice and warm note.  Today will see plenty of sunshine, breezy southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph, and temperatures soaring back into the 70’s.  Amarillo looks to top out around 75.  Tomorrow, for Election Day, will see highs close to 80, followed by a continuance of 70’s and low 80’s from Wednesday through Friday.  Saturday and Sunday should continue mild and dry, but windy, with a mix of upper 60’s and low 70’s. 

No rain or snow is expected for this week, but might return by early next week. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

