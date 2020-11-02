Unseasonably warm November weather

This first week of November is starting out on a nice and warm note. Today will see plenty of sunshine, breezy southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph, and temperatures soaring back into the 70’s. Amarillo looks to top out around 75. Tomorrow, for Election Day, will see highs close to 80, followed by a continuance of 70’s and low 80’s from Wednesday through Friday. Saturday and Sunday should continue mild and dry, but windy, with a mix of upper 60’s and low 70’s.

No rain or snow is expected for this week, but might return by early next week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris