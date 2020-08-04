Scattered storms, and back to much hotter weather

Clear

Amarillo

95°F Clear Feels like 95°
Wind
22 mph SSE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
20 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

94°F Clear Feels like 94°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
15 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Hereford

98°F Feels like 98°
Wind
mph
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 66F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
18 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

97°F Clear Feels like 97°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
18 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

86°F Clear Feels like 86°
Wind
18 mph SE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
19 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

94°F Clear Feels like 94°
Wind
18 mph SE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy...scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
22 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Greetings, 

Northwesterly flow aloft will most likely steer more thunderstorms our way from the high country of Northern New Mexico, and Southern Colorado.  Today’s convection could arrive by early this evening, drifting southeast, and dissipating after midnight.  Additional rounds of storms might occur nightly throughout the week with our western counties being the highest favored for beneficial rainfall.  Any severe weather should remain marginal with thunderstorms producing sudden strong winds, heavy downpours, increased lightning, and pockets of small hail. 

Temperature-wise, today and tomorrow will see highs in the low to mid 90’s, while Thursday through Sunday could heat back into the mid to upper 90’s, if not a few low 100’s. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris  

