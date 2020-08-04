Scattered storms, and back to much hotter weather

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Northwesterly flow aloft will most likely steer more thunderstorms our way from the high country of Northern New Mexico, and Southern Colorado. Today’s convection could arrive by early this evening, drifting southeast, and dissipating after midnight. Additional rounds of storms might occur nightly throughout the week with our western counties being the highest favored for beneficial rainfall. Any severe weather should remain marginal with thunderstorms producing sudden strong winds, heavy downpours, increased lightning, and pockets of small hail.

Temperature-wise, today and tomorrow will see highs in the low to mid 90’s, while Thursday through Sunday could heat back into the mid to upper 90’s, if not a few low 100’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris