Afternoon highs climb, while a few storms could return over the weekend

Clear

Amarillo

95°F Clear Feels like 95°
7 mph S
19%
Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
65°F Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
16 mph SSE
0%
First Quarter
Clear

Dumas

94°F Clear Feels like 94°
10 mph SSE
19%
Tonight

A clear sky. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F A clear sky. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
11 mph SSE
0%
First Quarter
Clear

Hereford

95°F Clear Feels like 95°
8 mph S
16%
Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Mainly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
14 mph S
0%
First Quarter
Clear

Dalhart

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
7 mph S
69%
Tonight

A clear sky. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F A clear sky. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
12 mph S
0%
First Quarter
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

96°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 96°
12 mph S
18%
Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
65°F Mainly clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
14 mph SSE
0%
First Quarter
Clear

Pampa

95°F Clear Feels like 95°
12 mph S
17%
Tonight

Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
67°F Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
14 mph SSE
0%
First Quarter

Greetings,  

Northeast to easterly flow aloft will continue to keep our area dry from today through Friday.  Even the remnant lows of Tropical Storm Marco and Hurricane Laura will stay well east of the Panhandles.  As a result, the summer doldrums will continue with morning lows in the 60’s, and afternoon highs in the 90’s.  A few low 100’s may also pop-up toward the latter part of this week.  

By Friday night into Saturday, the upper-level winds could become more favorable for a return of thunderstorms.  This northwest flow pattern aloft, should help to steer storms our way from the Rocky Mountains.  The activity will be widely scattered, with our western counties having the best chance of rain.  The probability for thunderstorms in Amarillo from Friday night through Sunday, will be around 30 percent.  

Chief Meteorologist John Harris  

