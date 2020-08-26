Afternoon highs climb, while a few storms could return over the weekend

Greetings,

Northeast to easterly flow aloft will continue to keep our area dry from today through Friday. Even the remnant lows of Tropical Storm Marco and Hurricane Laura will stay well east of the Panhandles. As a result, the summer doldrums will continue with morning lows in the 60’s, and afternoon highs in the 90’s. A few low 100’s may also pop-up toward the latter part of this week.

By Friday night into Saturday, the upper-level winds could become more favorable for a return of thunderstorms. This northwest flow pattern aloft, should help to steer storms our way from the Rocky Mountains. The activity will be widely scattered, with our western counties having the best chance of rain. The probability for thunderstorms in Amarillo from Friday night through Sunday, will be around 30 percent.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris