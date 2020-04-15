Tepid April Weather

Clear

Amarillo

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
21 mph SW
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 40F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph.
40°F Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 40F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
24 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Dumas

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
15 mph SW
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
36°F Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Hereford

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
21 mph W
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear and windy. Low near 40F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
40°F Mostly clear and windy. Low near 40F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
20 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Dalhart

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
33°F Mainly clear. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

64°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
14 mph NW
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Pampa

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
15 mph W
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 43F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
43°F Mostly clear. Low 43F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Hello everyone,

Today is starting out frozen with lows in the 20’s.  As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with increasing southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph.  Temperatures should respond, warming into a range of upper 50’s to mid 60’s.  Any existing snow cover will melt quickly.

Tomorrow should see highs in the 60’s and low 70’s, before another cold front plows south across the region.  This fast moving front could create windy conditions with gusts out of the northwest, over 40 mph.  In the post-frontal airmass, temperatures look to fall back to the freezing mark of 32, by early Friday morning.  Also, there is a brief window for a light wintry mix of rain and snow during the early morning hours.

Friday afternoon should moderate into the 50’s, while Saturday will hover in the 60’s.  Sunday looks to warm nicely into the 70’s, followed by the low 80’s for Monday and Tuesday.

Lastly, our medium range models are coming to some agreement, that we could see scattered showers and embedded thunderstorms on Saturday.  At this juncture, no severe weather is expected.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

