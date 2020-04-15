Tepid April Weather

Mostly clear and windy. Low near 40F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 40F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph.

Hello everyone,

Today is starting out frozen with lows in the 20’s. As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with increasing southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures should respond, warming into a range of upper 50’s to mid 60’s. Any existing snow cover will melt quickly.

Tomorrow should see highs in the 60’s and low 70’s, before another cold front plows south across the region. This fast moving front could create windy conditions with gusts out of the northwest, over 40 mph. In the post-frontal airmass, temperatures look to fall back to the freezing mark of 32, by early Friday morning. Also, there is a brief window for a light wintry mix of rain and snow during the early morning hours.

Friday afternoon should moderate into the 50’s, while Saturday will hover in the 60’s. Sunday looks to warm nicely into the 70’s, followed by the low 80’s for Monday and Tuesday.

Lastly, our medium range models are coming to some agreement, that we could see scattered showers and embedded thunderstorms on Saturday. At this juncture, no severe weather is expected.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris