Record heat could return, followed by a few storms over the weekend

Clear

Amarillo

96°F Clear Feels like 96°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

97°F Clear Feels like 97°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Hereford

99°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 99°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

99°F Clear Feels like 99°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Generally clear. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

97°F Clear Feels like 97°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F A clear sky. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

99°F Clear Feels like 99°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
70°F A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Hi everyone,  

 
The same as the previous days, northeast to easterly flow aloft will continue to keep our area dry for today and tomorrow.  Even the effects of Hurricane Laura will stay well east of the Panhandles.  As a result, the summer doldrums will continue with afternoon temperatures heating up into the mid to upper 90’s, along with a few low 100’s.  In fact, if we hit 102 tomorrow, which I am calling for, this would tie a record high for Amarillo.   

By tomorrow night into Saturday, the upper-level winds could become more favorable for a return of thunderstorms.  This northwest flow pattern aloft, should help to steer storms our way from the Rocky Mountains.  The activity will be widely scattered, with our western counties having the best chance of rain.  The probability for thunderstorms in Amarillo from tomorrow night through Sunday, will be around 30 percent.   

Chief Meteorologist John Harris  

