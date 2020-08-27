Record heat could return, followed by a few storms over the weekend

Hi everyone,



The same as the previous days, northeast to easterly flow aloft will continue to keep our area dry for today and tomorrow. Even the effects of Hurricane Laura will stay well east of the Panhandles. As a result, the summer doldrums will continue with afternoon temperatures heating up into the mid to upper 90’s, along with a few low 100’s. In fact, if we hit 102 tomorrow, which I am calling for, this would tie a record high for Amarillo.

By tomorrow night into Saturday, the upper-level winds could become more favorable for a return of thunderstorms. This northwest flow pattern aloft, should help to steer storms our way from the Rocky Mountains. The activity will be widely scattered, with our western counties having the best chance of rain. The probability for thunderstorms in Amarillo from tomorrow night through Sunday, will be around 30 percent.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris