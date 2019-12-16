Frozen wintry start to our workweek

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hello everyone,

Cold weather is in place with northerly winds of 5 to 20 mph, and temperatures hovering in the 20’s. Needless to say, bundle up in layers, and try to limit the amount of time that you are outside. To add to the ambiance of the frigid conditions, could be pockets of light snow or flurries falling across our central and northern counties. Little to no accumulations are expected locally, but trace amounts to upwards of a few of inches could fall in some areas farther to our north. Of course, if you experience wintry weather while traveling, slow way down, and use extreme caution. As the day unfolds, all of the frozen precipitation should move east of our area.

Temperatures for this afternoon look to stay very chilly with a blend of 30’s and low 40’s. Tomorrow will start out frigid with morning lows in the teens and low 20’s, followed by a return to the seasonal 40’s later in the day. The low to mid 50’s look promising on Wednesday and Thursday, while a blend of 50’s and low 60’s might return by Friday and Saturday.

No additional precipitation is expected for the remainder of the week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris