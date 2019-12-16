Frozen wintry start to our workweek

Closings and Delays
Overcast

Amarillo

33°F Overcast Feels like 23°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
19°F Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Dumas

33°F Broken Clouds Feels like 23°
Wind
14 mph NNW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 16F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
16°F A clear sky. Low 16F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Hereford

36°F Broken Clouds Feels like 28°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
18°F A clear sky. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Dalhart

34°F Overcast Feels like 23°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
16°F A clear sky. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

36°F Overcast Feels like 27°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
17°F Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

35°F Overcast Feels like 27°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
19°F Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hello everyone,

Cold weather is in place with northerly winds of 5 to 20 mph, and temperatures hovering in the 20’s.  Needless to say, bundle up in layers, and try to limit the amount of time that you are outside.  To add to the ambiance of the frigid conditions, could be pockets of light snow or flurries falling across our central and northern counties.  Little to no accumulations are expected locally, but trace amounts to upwards of a few of inches could fall in some areas farther to our north.  Of course, if you experience wintry weather while traveling, slow way down, and use extreme caution.  As the day unfolds, all of the frozen precipitation should move east of our area.

Temperatures for this afternoon look to stay very chilly with a blend of 30’s and low 40’s.  Tomorrow will start out frigid with morning lows in the teens and low 20’s, followed by a return to the seasonal 40’s later in the day.  The low to mid 50’s look promising on Wednesday and Thursday, while a blend of 50’s and low 60’s might return by Friday and Saturday.

No additional precipitation is expected for the remainder of the week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

