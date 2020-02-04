Frozen February weather with bouts of snow

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hello everyone,

Our weather is taking a turn for the worse, as frigid Polar air plows south across the Panhandles. Temperatures could hold steady in the subfreezing 20’s throughout the day, with wind chills in the single digits and teens. Make sure to bundle up in layers, and try to limit the amount of time that you are exposed to the icy cold air. To add to this wintry feel, will be possible flurries or light snow showers.

A more potent system could cause moderate to heavy bands of snow to develop across our central, south, and southeastern counties by tonight and tomorrow morning. As of this writing, the northern extent of this line looks to be from Amarillo, Portales to Tulia to Childress, and points south. A few to several inches of snow might accumulate. Please stay tuned to updated forecasts, and slow way down, if you encounter wintry weather while traveling.

Lastly, very cold temperatures could be felt on Wednesday morning with lows in the single digits and low teens. Wind chills, however, could hover from 5 below to 5 above zero. The afternoon should moderate back into the 30’s and low 40’s. Thursday will see highs around 50, followed by a return to the 60’s for Friday and the upcoming weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris