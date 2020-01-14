From windy and warm to wintry precipitation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Tuesday afternoon,

Unseasonably warm January weather continues for another day with afternoon temperatures close to 70. The only negative will be occasionally breezy southwesterly winds of 10 to 20 mph. These parched winds could cause an elevated wildfire threat. Please stay alert to all wildfire concerns!

Tomorrow looks to turn cooler with temperatures in the 50’s, while Thursday may hold steady in the 40’s. Also, a decent chance of rain will be possible by Thursday evening, lasting through midday Friday. Our central and eastern counties appear to have the best opportunity for showers. At this juncture, all of the precipitation looks to stay in liquid form. If the weather, however, ends up being colder for this time frame, freezing rain will have to be reintroduced to the forecast.

Lastly, Friday afternoon may see highs close to 60, while Saturday and Sunday look to cool back into a blend of 40’s and low 50’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris