From wet wintry weather to parched westerly winds

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—
Hello everyone,
The wintry mess from Thanksgiving Day is continuing this morning in the way of cloudy, damp, and cold conditions. Temperatures are hovering in the 30’s. As the day unfolds, additional hit or miss rain showers will be possible, with maybe a rumble of thunder. No severe weather is expected for the Panhandles. Temperatures this afternoon should be quite a bit warmer, as compared to Thanksgiving Day, with a blend of 50’s, and possibly even a few low 60’s.
Sunshine returns for tomorrow, but so does the wind. Westerly breezes could increase upwards of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts around 45 or 50 mph. Be very careful if driving high profile vehicles, as erratic crosswinds could cause loss of control. Also, watch out for loose light objects being blown about. The winds will subside by tomorrow evening. Temperature-wise, highs tomorrow should migrate back into the 50’s.
Lastly, Sunday (December 1), looks mild with sunshine, light winds, and a blend of upper 50’s and low 60’s.
Have a safe and fun holiday weekend everyone!
Chief Meteorologist John Harris