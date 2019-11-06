From warmth and thunder, to freezing temps and snow

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then mainly cloudy late with periods of rain or snow. Windy. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then mainly cloudy and windy late with periods of light rain developing. Low 32F. N winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Wednesday afternoon,

The weather turns inclement today, as an upper-level disturbance links up with low-level moisture streaming in from the Gulf. The atmosphere is warm, so scattered showers and thunderstorms look prominent along and ahead of a cold front drifting south into our area. Severe weather is not expected, but a few of the storms could plus strong with sudden downburst winds, pockets of very small hail, and heavy rain. The I-40 corridor, and points south have the best chance at rain.

As the aforementioned cold front continues to sag south, the atmosphere will start to chill, allowing for a cold rain tomorrow, with possible wintry weather across our north and western counties. As of this writing, a mix of rain, snow, and sleet may be seen. Little to no accumulation of flurries are expected at this time. The weather should improve by Friday with a return to sunshine, and highs around 60.

Speaking of highs temperatures, this afternoon will warm into the 60’s and low 70’s, followed by the very chilly 30’s and low 40’s tomorrow. Sixty (once again), could be seen on Friday, while the low to mid 70’s look plausible for Saturday. Sunday and Monday may cool back into the 50’s and 40’s respectively.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris