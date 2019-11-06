From warmth and thunder, to freezing temps and snow

Clear

Amarillo

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
23 mph SW
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, turning windy with light rain possible after midnight. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.
29°F Showers and thundershowers early, turning windy with light rain possible after midnight. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
27 mph NNE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy. Rain showers early becoming mixed with snow overnight. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.
27°F Windy. Rain showers early becoming mixed with snow overnight. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
23 mph NNE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Hereford

66°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
15 mph W
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then mainly cloudy and windy late with periods of light rain developing. Low 32F. N winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
32°F Showers and thundershowers this evening, then mainly cloudy and windy late with periods of light rain developing. Low 32F. N winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
24 mph N
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Dalhart

74°F Broken Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
20 mph SSW
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Gusty winds. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.
28°F Gusty winds. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
24 mph NNE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with rain showers early then precipitation changing to a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.
26°F Windy with rain showers early then precipitation changing to a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
23 mph NNE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then mainly cloudy late with periods of rain or snow. Windy. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
28°F Showers and thundershowers this evening, then mainly cloudy late with periods of rain or snow. Windy. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph NNE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

 Good Wednesday afternoon,

The weather turns inclement today, as an upper-level disturbance links up with low-level moisture streaming in from the Gulf.  The atmosphere is warm, so scattered showers and thunderstorms look prominent along and ahead of a cold front drifting south into our area.  Severe weather is not expected, but a few of the storms could plus strong with sudden downburst winds, pockets of very small hail, and heavy rain.  The I-40 corridor, and points south have the best chance at rain.

As the aforementioned cold front continues to sag south, the atmosphere will start to chill, allowing for a cold rain tomorrow, with possible wintry weather across our north and western counties.  As of this writing, a mix of rain, snow, and sleet may be seen.  Little to no accumulation of flurries are expected at this time.  The weather should improve by Friday with a return to sunshine, and highs around 60.

Speaking of highs temperatures, this afternoon will warm into the 60’s and low 70’s, followed by the very chilly 30’s and low 40’s tomorrow.  Sixty (once again), could be seen on Friday, while the low to mid 70’s look plausible for Saturday.  Sunday and Monday may cool back into the 50’s and 40’s respectively.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

