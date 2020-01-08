From warm to possible wintry weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Wednesday afternoon,

Parched westerly winds of 15 to 30 mph, will play a main role in today’s weather with temperatures warming back into the 60’s this afternoon. High level clouds may dampen the strength of the winds, but a wildfire threat could be realized across the area. Please remain alert to all wildfire concerns! Tomorrow looks to continue pleasant, without the stronger breezes with highs in the low to mid 60’s.

Friday will turn blustery and much cooler with north winds, and a mostly cloudy sky. Instead of the 60’s, temperatures will fall into the 40’s, with wind chills in the 30’s. Also, depending on which model guidance verifies, there will be a slight chance for a rain/snow mix, mainly across our northern counties. No major wintry impacts are expected at this time. Of course, stay up with the latest forecasts for any updates.

Windy and cool conditions look to continue on Saturday with highs around 50, while Sunday should turn mild with a blend of 50’s and low 60’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris