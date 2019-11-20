From thundershowers to a wintry mix of rain and snow

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 36F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
36°F A clear sky. Low 36F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Dumas

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
23 mph SSW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 33F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
33°F Mostly clear. Low 33F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Hereford

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
18 mph SW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Dalhart

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
30 mph SSW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 33F. W winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
33°F A few passing clouds. Low 33F. W winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Perryton

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
18 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Pampa

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 37F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
37°F A clear sky. Low 37F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Texas Mass Violence

More Texas Mass Violence

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Wednesday afternoon,

Today, upper-level energy arrives from the southwest, teaming up with low-level moisture from the Gulf, giving us a decent chance of rain.  The showers may be accompanied by a few embedded thunderstorms.  Severe weather isn’t expected, but a couple of storms could pulse strong with pockets of small hail, sudden high winds, and heavy downpours.  The rain shield should depart our area by early evening, opening the door to a strong cold front barreling in from the north.  As the front passes to our south, an overcast sky is expected for tomorrow, with a cold rain developing from west to east.  The rain may eventually mix with, or change over to snow by tomorrow night, lasting through early Friday morning.  Some minor accumulations look possible across our west and northwest counties.  The rain/snow line may hover very near Amarillo, with points south and east staying as rain.  All precipitation should come to an end during the day on Friday. 

Regarding temperatures, today should stay mild with a blend of 60’s and low 70’s.  Tomorrow and Friday will turn blustery and colder with a mix of 30’s and low 40’s.  Sunshine looks to return over the weekend with highs warming back into the 50’s and low 60’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss