From thundershowers to a wintry mix of rain and snow

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Wednesday afternoon,

Today, upper-level energy arrives from the southwest, teaming up with low-level moisture from the Gulf, giving us a decent chance of rain. The showers may be accompanied by a few embedded thunderstorms. Severe weather isn’t expected, but a couple of storms could pulse strong with pockets of small hail, sudden high winds, and heavy downpours. The rain shield should depart our area by early evening, opening the door to a strong cold front barreling in from the north. As the front passes to our south, an overcast sky is expected for tomorrow, with a cold rain developing from west to east. The rain may eventually mix with, or change over to snow by tomorrow night, lasting through early Friday morning. Some minor accumulations look possible across our west and northwest counties. The rain/snow line may hover very near Amarillo, with points south and east staying as rain. All precipitation should come to an end during the day on Friday.

Regarding temperatures, today should stay mild with a blend of 60’s and low 70’s. Tomorrow and Friday will turn blustery and colder with a mix of 30’s and low 40’s. Sunshine looks to return over the weekend with highs warming back into the 50’s and low 60’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris