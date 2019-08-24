From storms to record heat; Weekend weather…

AMARILLO, Tx (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

A few rain showers may continue to move east and dissipate as we make our way into the daylight hours. Additional isolated thunderstorms could develop this evening across our southern counties, moving south out of our viewing area by later tonight. Any storm that forms may pulse strong to marginally severe with sudden downburst winds, pockets of hail, and locally heavy rain. The weather will settle down for tomorrow and Monday, before scattered showers and thunderstorms look to return from Tuesday through Friday.

Regarding temperatures, sultry weather returns for this afternoon with highs in the mid 90’s. Tomorrow and Monday will be just plain hot with highs ranging from 98 to 106. In fact, Amarillo could break a record if we reach 103 tomorrow, and tie a record on Monday at 100. But no worries, much cooler conditions move in for Tuesday with temperatures only in the upper 70’s and low 80’s. A return to the low 90’s might occur on Wednesday, while Thursday could drop back into the 80’s.

Have a safe and fun weekend everyone.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris