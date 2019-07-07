From storms to hot and dry

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —

Good Sunday evening.

Widely scattered thunderstorms will be possible for this evening and overnight with pockets of heavy rain, lightning, and sudden erratic winds. The main severe weather threat appears to be localized flooding where storms slowly track over the same location. Additional storms may occur later in the week from Thursday through Sunday.

Temperature-wise, tomorrow should see highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. The hot mid to upper 90’s will be commonplace for Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by a return to the low to mid 90’s for the rest of the week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris