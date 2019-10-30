From slippery and cold to warmer weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hello everyone,

The worst of our wintry weather for this week will occur this morning through early afternoon. As of this writing, a light wintry mix of freezing rain, drizzle, and snow will all be possible. Snowfall amounts will be very light, including for the Amarillo area. Freezing rain accumulations look to stay minimal for most areas. Even though these amounts will be low, all roadways effected, could become slick and hazardous. Slow way down, and use extreme caution!

To add insult to injury will be frigid north winds of 15 to 30 mph, giving us wind chills in the teens. Actual air temperatures look to top out in the 20’s and low 30’s. The weather should improve by this evening with lighter breezes, and a clearing sky. Temperatures, however, will crater into the single digits and teens by daybreak tomorrow. Record lows look possible, while wind chills could run from 5 below to 10 above zero! Bundle up in this frigid air, by wearing layers of clothing, and try to limit the amount of time that you’re outside.

The daytime hours for Thursday (Halloween), will see a warming trend with highs back in the 40’s and low 50’s. Friday and Saturday look to stay in the 50’s, while Sunday and Monday could bask in the 60’s and low 70’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris