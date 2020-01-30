Live Now
From seasonal to very pleasant winter weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Thursday afternoon,

Our second upper-level storm system for this week, is impacting the area today with a partly to mostly sunny sky. No significant precipitation is expected, and the weather will stay relatively cool with highs in the 40’s and low 50’s.  Tomorrow may start out cloudy, before sunshine returns during the afternoon.  Brisk northerly winds of 10 to 25 mph, however, will cap temperatures around 50.

Much nicer weather arrives on Saturday (February 1), with highs in the 60’s, followed by the upper 60’s and low 70’s on Sunday.  Monday looks to continue in the breezy 60’s, while Tuesday could turn windy markedly colder, with a slight chance of snow.  At this point, our northwestern counties look to be most favored for the wintry weather.  Temperatures on Tuesday may hold steady in the 30’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

