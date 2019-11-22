From rain and flurries to a warmer weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hello everyone,

The weather stays chilly for this afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky, and temperatures hovering in the upper 30’s and low 40’s. Also, we could see a brief period of flurries and freezing drizzle this evening. Needless to say, bundle up, and travel very cautiously if you encounter wintry conditions.  Slow way down on the roadways.   Tomorrow will see a vast improvement with sunshine, and highs close to 60.  Sunday and Monday look pleasant with a blend of 60’s and low 70’s, while Tuesday could turn windy and colder with a mix of 30’s and 40’s.  Also, a few flurries may pass across our northern counties.

Lastly, as of this moment in time, Wednesday may be rainy and cool with highs only in the 40’s.  Thursday (Thanksgiving Day), could start out rainy, but then improve during the afternoon with a blend of 50’s and low 60’s. 

Enjoy your weekend everyone!.  

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

