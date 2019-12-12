From pleasant to wintry cold weather

Clear

Amarillo

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
30°F A clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Thursday evening,

Any cloud cover from early on will give way to a mostly sunny sky later today.  Light and variable winds should help temperatures warm close to 60 by this afternoon.  Tomorrow will follow suit with a blend of 60’s, while Saturday may tradeoff between the 50’s and low 60’s.  By Sunday, blustery and colder weather looks to return with a mix of 30’s and 40’s.  Monday may hover in the 30’s, followed by the milder low 50’s on Tuesday.

Regarding precipitation…it still appears, depending on which model guidance verifies, that light snow could move across our northern counties starting Sunday…lasting through Monday morning.  The snow may mix with, or change over to rain farther south.  At this juncture, any snow totals look to stay on the light side, ranging from trace amounts to 2 inches. The favored areas should stay north of the Canadian River.  The weather will gradually improve by Monday afternoon. 

Of course, stay up with the latest forecasts, as we get closer to the weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

