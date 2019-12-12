From pleasant to wintry cold weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Thursday evening,

Any cloud cover from early on will give way to a mostly sunny sky later today. Light and variable winds should help temperatures warm close to 60 by this afternoon. Tomorrow will follow suit with a blend of 60’s, while Saturday may tradeoff between the 50’s and low 60’s. By Sunday, blustery and colder weather looks to return with a mix of 30’s and 40’s. Monday may hover in the 30’s, followed by the milder low 50’s on Tuesday.

Regarding precipitation…it still appears, depending on which model guidance verifies, that light snow could move across our northern counties starting Sunday…lasting through Monday morning. The snow may mix with, or change over to rain farther south. At this juncture, any snow totals look to stay on the light side, ranging from trace amounts to 2 inches. The favored areas should stay north of the Canadian River. The weather will gradually improve by Monday afternoon.

Of course, stay up with the latest forecasts, as we get closer to the weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris