From pleasant to a possible wintry mix

Clear

Amarillo

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Dumas

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Hereford

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
14 mph NNW
Humidity
12%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Dalhart

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
13%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Mainly clear. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Perryton

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
16 mph NNW
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with mainly clear skies. Low 32F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
32°F Windy with mainly clear skies. Low 32F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Pampa

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hello everyone,

As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with light northwesterly winds of 5 to 15 mph.  Temperatures should respond, moderating into the 60’s this afternoon.  Tomorrow and Wednesday look to be pleasant with a blend of 60’s and low 70’s.  By Thursday, another storm system passes close by, with an increase in clouds, wind, and possibly moisture.  At this juncture, the models are suggesting a light wintry mix of rain and snow on Thursday night, lasting into early Friday morning.  Any accumulating snow looks to stay on the light side. 

Temperatures for Thursday will hover in the cool 40’s, followed by the 50’s by Friday afternoon.  The early morning lows for Friday will be in the 20’s and low 30’s.  Lastly, this upcoming weekend looks nice with sunshine, and highs back in the upper 60’s and low 70’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

