From pleasant to a possible wintry mix

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hello everyone,

As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with light northwesterly winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures should respond, moderating into the 60’s this afternoon. Tomorrow and Wednesday look to be pleasant with a blend of 60’s and low 70’s. By Thursday, another storm system passes close by, with an increase in clouds, wind, and possibly moisture. At this juncture, the models are suggesting a light wintry mix of rain and snow on Thursday night, lasting into early Friday morning. Any accumulating snow looks to stay on the light side.

Temperatures for Thursday will hover in the cool 40’s, followed by the 50’s by Friday afternoon. The early morning lows for Friday will be in the 20’s and low 30’s. Lastly, this upcoming weekend looks nice with sunshine, and highs back in the upper 60’s and low 70’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris