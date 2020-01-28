From one winter storm to the next

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hi everyone,

A potent, fast moving winter storm system is crossing over the area this morning. Rain and snow are occurring with possibly a few to several inches of the latter, across our far northeast counties. Farther south, the amounts look to be much less with anywhere from a trace to a few inches. Amarillo may stay on the cusp with a rain/snow mix, while our southern counties look to experience mainly a cold rain. Needless to say, drive very cautiously, and slow way down, if you encounter wintry weather while traveling.

As the storm system departs our area by midday, all precipitation should come to an end. Temperatures, however, will stay on the chilly side with a blend of 30’s and 40’s. No inclement weather is expected for tomorrow with highs around 50, while a slight chance of a rain/snow mix could return on Thursday. Impacts appear to be minimal at this time, as temperatures hover in the 30’s and 40’s. Friday returns to quiet weather with highs in the 50’s, followed by a warmer weekend with a blend of 60’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris