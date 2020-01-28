From one winter storm to the next

Clear

Amarillo

40°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 25F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Mainly clear. Low around 25F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
23 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

38°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear and windy. Low 22F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
22°F Mostly clear and windy. Low 22F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

45°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Windy this evening. Low 22F. NNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
22°F Clear. Windy this evening. Low 22F. NNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
26 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

42°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 22F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
22°F Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 22F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
20 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Perryton

36°F Overcast Feels like 25°
Wind
20 mph N
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
21°F A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Pampa

38°F Overcast Feels like 27°
Wind
22 mph N
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 24F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
24°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 24F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
20 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

 Hi everyone,

A potent, fast moving winter storm system is crossing over the area this morning.  Rain and snow are occurring with possibly a few to several inches of the latter, across our far northeast counties.  Farther south, the amounts look to be much less with anywhere from a trace to a few inches.  Amarillo may stay on the cusp with a rain/snow mix, while our southern counties look to experience mainly a cold rain.  Needless to say, drive very cautiously, and slow way down, if you encounter wintry weather while traveling.

As the storm system departs our area by midday, all precipitation should come to an end.  Temperatures, however, will stay on the chilly side with a blend of 30’s and 40’s.  No inclement weather is expected for tomorrow with highs around 50, while a slight chance of a rain/snow mix could return on Thursday.  Impacts appear to be minimal at this time, as temperatures hover in the 30’s and 40’s.  Friday returns to quiet weather with highs in the 50’s, followed by a warmer weekend with a blend of 60’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

