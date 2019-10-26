From nice to chilly / Your weekend weather outlook

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

Nicer weather is on tap for today as sunshine, and southwesterly winds warm the air. As snow continues to melt along the highway 60 corridor, temperatures will range from the mid 60’s to the lower 70’s. Amarillo should top out close to 70. Tomorrow, however, turns windy and much cooler with highs falling back into the 40’s and 50’s. Monday looks to continue this trend with the blustery chilly 30’s and low 40’s. Wednesday may recover into the 50’s, followed by a return to the 60’s by Thursday (Halloween).

Precipitation-wise, mist or flurries may accompany the cold front for tomorrow, while Monday could see some light snow, mainly across our northern counties.

Have a safe and fun weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris