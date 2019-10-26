From nice to chilly / Your weekend weather outlook

Clear

Amarillo

33°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

32°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
37°F A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

35°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

25°F Clear Feels like 18°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 37F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph.
37°F A clear sky. Low 37F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

31°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

27°F Clear Feels like 20°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

Nicer weather is on tap for today as sunshine, and southwesterly winds warm the air.  As snow continues to melt along the highway 60 corridor, temperatures will range from the mid 60’s to the lower 70’s.  Amarillo should top out close to 70.  Tomorrow, however, turns windy and much cooler with highs falling back into the 40’s and 50’s.  Monday looks to continue this trend with the blustery chilly 30’s and low 40’s.  Wednesday may recover into the 50’s, followed by a return to the 60’s by Thursday (Halloween).

Precipitation-wise, mist or flurries may accompany the cold front for tomorrow, while Monday could see some light snow, mainly across our northern counties.

Have a safe and fun weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

