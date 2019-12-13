From mild to much cooler; Your weekend forecast

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 31F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming E and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Friday afternoon,

Today should be a pleasant day to be out and about with a partly sunny sky, light westerly winds, and temperatures warming into the 60’s. Tomorrow looks to stay mild with a blend of 50’s and low 60’s, while Sunday is still expected to turn windy and colder with a mix of 30’s and low 40’s. Monday will follow suit with temperatures only in the 30’s, followed by a return to the seasonal 40’s and low 50’s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Regarding precipitation…it now appears, depending on which model guidance verifies, that light snow could move across our northern counties starting on Sunday evening…lasting through Monday morning. The snow may mix with, or change over to light rain farther south. At this juncture, any snow totals look to stay on the light side, ranging from trace amounts to 1 inches. The favored areas should stay north of the Canadian River. The weather will improve by Monday afternoon.

Of course, always stay up to date with the latest forecast.

Have a safe and fun weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris