From mild to much cooler; Your weekend forecast

Clear

Amarillo

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
15 mph NNW
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 31F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming E and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
31°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 31F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming E and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F A few passing clouds. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Friday afternoon,

Today should be a pleasant day to be out and about with a partly sunny sky, light westerly winds, and temperatures warming into the 60’s.  Tomorrow looks to stay mild with a blend of 50’s and low 60’s, while Sunday is still expected to turn windy and colder with a mix of 30’s and low 40’s.  Monday will follow suit with temperatures only in the 30’s, followed by a return to the seasonal 40’s and low 50’s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Regarding precipitation…it now appears, depending on which model guidance verifies, that light snow could move across our northern counties starting on Sunday evening…lasting through Monday morning.  The snow may mix with, or change over to light rain farther south.  At this juncture, any snow totals look to stay on the light side, ranging from trace amounts to 1 inches.  The favored areas should stay north of the Canadian River.  The weather will improve by Monday afternoon.

Of course, always stay up to date with the latest forecast.

Have a safe and fun weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

