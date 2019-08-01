From July to August…

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Welcome to August!

Blistering hot weather looks to continue for today and tomorrow, before a summertime cold frontarrives for this weekend. Sunshine and southwesterly winds of 5 to 20 mph, will help to boost temperatures into a range from 98 to 105 for this afternoon. Amarillo looks to top out around 101. The mid 90’s to around 100 should be commonplace for tomorrow. By tomorrow night, however, the aforementioned front will sag into the Panhandles, increasing rain chances from north to south, as it moves across our region. Saturday could see the front draped along the Red River Valley, with a blend of upper 80’s and low 90’s for our counties. The 80’s will continue on Sunday, followed by a return to the 90’s for Monday and Tuesday.

Back to our rain chances for this weekend. Widely scattered thunderstorms will be possible on Friday night and Saturday. Unfortunately, not every location will see showers, but for the ones that do, be aware of lightning, sudden strong gusty winds, and locally heavy downpours.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris