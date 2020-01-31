From January to February weather

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
14 mph WNW
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F Mostly clear. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

49°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
10 mph WSW
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
14 mph WNW
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
28°F Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
12 mph WNW
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

49°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
30°F Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Friday afternoon,

A weak cold front sweeping across the Panhandles will cap our daytime highs around 50 for this afternoon.  No rain or snow is expected, but northwesterly winds may increase upwards of 10 to 25 mph, as it moves through.  Tomorrow (February 1), looks to be a much nicer day with sunshine, light westerly winds, and temperatures in the 60’s.  But the pleasant weather doesn’t end there, Sunday (Groundhog Day), will warm into the breezy beautiful 70’s!  Amarillo could top out around 75.

Monday will start a downward trend with a breezy blend of 50’s and 60’s, followed by windy, and markedly colder weather on Tuesday.  Temperatures could free fall into the 20’s and low 30’s, with wind chills in the single digits and teens.  To add insult to injury, will be the possibility of light blowing snow.  As of this writing, our central and northern counties look to be favored for this wintry precipitation.  Conditions should improve by Wednesday with highs back in the 40’s.

Enjoy the warm weather for this ‘Super Bowl’ weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss