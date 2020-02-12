From heavy snow and cold weather to the 70’s over this weekend

Few Clouds

Amarillo

45°F Few Clouds Feels like 36°
Wind
26 mph N
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low near 20F. NNE winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
20°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low near 20F. NNE winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
26 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

41°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
21 mph N
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low 19F. NNE winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
19°F Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low 19F. NNE winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
25 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Hereford

44°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 37°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 21F. NNE winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
21°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 21F. NNE winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
25 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

Dalhart

44°F Few Clouds Feels like 35°
Wind
24 mph N
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Windy this evening. Low near 20F. NNE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
20°F Cloudy skies. Windy this evening. Low near 20F. NNE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
24 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

41°F Overcast Feels like 33°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 19F. NNE winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
19°F Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 19F. NNE winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
26 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

43°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
21 mph N
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 19F. NNE winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
19°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 19F. NNE winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
27 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Wednesday afternoon,

The tail end of our winter storm system is departing to the northeast.  A few areas of snow may linger across our eastern counties, before moving into Western Oklahoma.  Continue to use extreme caution if traveling, roadways area wide could be slick and hazardous with snow packed conditions.

As the day moves forward, a gradual clearing trend is expected with chilly northwesterly winds of 10 to 25 mph.  Temperatures will hover in the 30’s and 40’s, as the melting process will be well underway.  Tomorrow looks to continue cool with low 40’s, while Friday (Valentine’s Day), may moderate into the breezy 50’s.  And, believe it or not, the 60’s, and even a few low 70’s could be on the way for this upcoming weekend, and early next week.  The only downside will be breezy to windy conditions. 

Lastly, no additional rain or snow is expected through Monday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

45° / 20°
Windy, partly cloudy
Windy, partly cloudy 10% 45° 20°

Thursday

41° / 21°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 41° 21°

Friday

50° / 36°
Windy with times of sun and clouds
Windy with times of sun and clouds 10% 50° 36°

Saturday

55° / 33°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 55° 33°

Sunday

64° / 44°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 64° 44°

Monday

57° / 26°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 57° 26°

Tuesday

43° / 24°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 43° 24°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

40°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
40°

35°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
35°

33°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
33°

32°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
32°

30°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
30°

30°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
30°

29°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
29°

28°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
28°

26°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
26°

25°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
25°

24°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
24°

23°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
23°

21°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
21°

21°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
21°

22°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
22°

23°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
23°

26°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
26°

30°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
30°

33°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
33°

36°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
36°

38°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

39°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

39°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

39°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

