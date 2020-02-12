From heavy snow and cold weather to the 70’s over this weekend

Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low 19F. NNE winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.

19°F Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low 19F. NNE winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Wednesday afternoon,

The tail end of our winter storm system is departing to the northeast. A few areas of snow may linger across our eastern counties, before moving into Western Oklahoma. Continue to use extreme caution if traveling, roadways area wide could be slick and hazardous with snow packed conditions.

As the day moves forward, a gradual clearing trend is expected with chilly northwesterly winds of 10 to 25 mph. Temperatures will hover in the 30’s and 40’s, as the melting process will be well underway. Tomorrow looks to continue cool with low 40’s, while Friday (Valentine’s Day), may moderate into the breezy 50’s. And, believe it or not, the 60’s, and even a few low 70’s could be on the way for this upcoming weekend, and early next week. The only downside will be breezy to windy conditions.

Lastly, no additional rain or snow is expected through Monday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris