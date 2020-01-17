1  of  29
Closings and Delays
Adrian ISD Booker ISD Bushland ISD Channing ISD Clovis Municipal Schools Darrouzett ISD Dumas ISD Farwell ISD Follett ISD Forgan Public Schools Fort Elliott ISD Guymon ISD Happy ISD Hartley ISD Highland Park ISD Kress ISD McLean ISD Miami ISD Pampa ISD Perryton ISD Pringle-Morse ISD PSP CISD Sanford-Fritch CISD Shamrock ISD Tulia ISD Turkey-Quitaque ISD Vega ISD Wheeler ISD Wildorado ISD

From freezing rain back to sunshine for the weekend

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
22 mph SW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with mainly clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
25°F Windy with mainly clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
25 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
25 mph SW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with mainly clear skies. Low 23F. WNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
23°F Windy with mainly clear skies. Low 23F. WNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Wind
32 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
21 mph SW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
25°F A clear sky. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
29 mph SW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.
22°F Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
23 mph SW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
25°F Mainly clear. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
23 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
28 mph SSW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.
26°F Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hi everyone,

Slick conditions could be ongoing early this afternoon across our far eastern counties, as the tail end of our winter storm moves away.  Light ice accumulations will continue as temperatures hover close to 32.  This creates a dangerous coating of ice on roadways, sidewalks, driveways, trees, and power lines.  Please use extreme caution if encountering freezing rain while traveling.  Slow way down, and allow a lot of extra distance between you and the vehicle ahead.

Later this afternoon, the majority of the precipitation will come to an end, as the storm moves into Western Oklahoma.  In its wake, a clearing sky is expected with increasing southwesterly winds of 15 to 30 mph.  The downslope component of these breezes should warm temperatures back into the 50’s and low 60’s this afternoon.  Northerly winds will return for the weekend, and Monday (Martin Luther King Day), with the cooler 40’s and low 50’s in place. 

No additional rain or snow is expected over this weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss