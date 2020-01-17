From freezing rain back to sunshine for the weekend

Windy with mainly clear skies. Low 23F. WNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hi everyone,

Slick conditions could be ongoing early this afternoon across our far eastern counties, as the tail end of our winter storm moves away. Light ice accumulations will continue as temperatures hover close to 32. This creates a dangerous coating of ice on roadways, sidewalks, driveways, trees, and power lines. Please use extreme caution if encountering freezing rain while traveling. Slow way down, and allow a lot of extra distance between you and the vehicle ahead.

Later this afternoon, the majority of the precipitation will come to an end, as the storm moves into Western Oklahoma. In its wake, a clearing sky is expected with increasing southwesterly winds of 15 to 30 mph. The downslope component of these breezes should warm temperatures back into the 50’s and low 60’s this afternoon. Northerly winds will return for the weekend, and Monday (Martin Luther King Day), with the cooler 40’s and low 50’s in place.

No additional rain or snow is expected over this weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris