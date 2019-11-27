From extreme winds to a wintry mess tonight and Thanksgiving Day

Clear

Amarillo

43°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A wintry mix. Low 28F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice expected.
28°F A wintry mix. Low 28F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice expected.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

 Hello everyone,

The very strong westerly winds from yesterday are giving way to our second storm system moving in from the southwest this morning.  As the day moves forward, the weather will deteriorate.  This low will bring its own moisture supply, increasing the chances of freezing rain, sleet, and snow across the area by tonight, and tomorrow (Thanksgiving Day).  As of this writing, any snow accumulations look to be across our west, and northwest counties.  Amarillo, and the highway 60 corridor could see light snow and ice accumulation from the freezing rain, while our southeast counties will probably witness just a cold rain.  Needless to say, roadways, sidewalks, alleys, and driveways could become slick and extremely hazardous.  Power outages and disruptions may also come into play overtime.  This wintry event should wind down by early afternoon on Thanksgiving Day.  Temperatures look to hover in the upper 30’s and low 40’s for today and tomorrow.

Friday will see much warmer weather with highs in 50’s and 60’s, but the chance of moisture continues in the way of widely scattered showers, and possibly embedded thunderstorms.  At this juncture, any limited severe weather should occur east of the Panhandles.   

Lastly, windy conditions look to return on Saturday with highs in the 50’s, followed by pleasant weather for Sunday (December 1), with a mix of 50’s and 60’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

