From cool to warm to cold

Clear

Amarillo

49°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
33°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

44°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
33°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hello everyone,

Much cooler weather is on tap for today with temperatures struggling to reach 50 as a high.  Sunshine and light winds, however, will help make for a fair afternoon.  Tomorrow and Sunday promise to be mostly sunny and much warmer with a blend of 60’s, if not a few low 70’s.  The only negative could be breezy westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph, each afternoon.  Another cold front arrives early on Monday, sending temperatures falling back into the low 50’s, while Tuesday may hold steady in the cool 40’s.  Sixty could return by midweek.

Regarding precipitation…no rain or snow is expected for this weekend.  Monday, however, might see a brief period of wintry weather with the passage of the aforementioned cold front.  A light rain/snow mix could occur, but no appreciable amounts of moisture are expected at this time.

Enjoy your weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

