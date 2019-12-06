From cool to warm to cold

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hello everyone,

Much cooler weather is on tap for today with temperatures struggling to reach 50 as a high. Sunshine and light winds, however, will help make for a fair afternoon. Tomorrow and Sunday promise to be mostly sunny and much warmer with a blend of 60’s, if not a few low 70’s. The only negative could be breezy westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph, each afternoon. Another cold front arrives early on Monday, sending temperatures falling back into the low 50’s, while Tuesday may hold steady in the cool 40’s. Sixty could return by midweek.

Regarding precipitation…no rain or snow is expected for this weekend. Monday, however, might see a brief period of wintry weather with the passage of the aforementioned cold front. A light rain/snow mix could occur, but no appreciable amounts of moisture are expected at this time.

Enjoy your weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris