From chilly to unseasonably warm

Clear

Amarillo

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

49°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 25F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 25F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

44°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 23F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
23°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 23F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

50°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 25F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Mainly clear. Low around 25F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Wednesday afternoon,

Quiet weather returns for today with a partly sunny sky, light winds, and highs around 50.  Tomorrow, however, looks to become overcast and colder with isolated pockets of flurries.  Our southern counties might see a very light rain/snow mix.  As of this writing, no significant impacts are expected with this system.  Temperatures should hover in the 30’s and 40’s.

Friday looks to start another warming trend with highs in the 50’s, while Saturday and Sunday could top out in the 60’s, along with a few low 70’s.  Monday may see highs close to 70, followed by a return to much colder weather on Tuesday, with a blend of 30’s and low 40’s.  A rain/snow mix may also occur on Tuesday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

