From chilly to unseasonably warm

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Wednesday afternoon,

Quiet weather returns for today with a partly sunny sky, light winds, and highs around 50. Tomorrow, however, looks to become overcast and colder with isolated pockets of flurries. Our southern counties might see a very light rain/snow mix. As of this writing, no significant impacts are expected with this system. Temperatures should hover in the 30’s and 40’s.

Friday looks to start another warming trend with highs in the 50’s, while Saturday and Sunday could top out in the 60’s, along with a few low 70’s. Monday may see highs close to 70, followed by a return to much colder weather on Tuesday, with a blend of 30’s and low 40’s. A rain/snow mix may also occur on Tuesday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris