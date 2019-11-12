From bitterly cold to thawing out

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

48°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
20 mph SSW
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
29°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Dumas

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
21 mph S
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
29°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Hereford

48°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
15 mph SW
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
30°F Mostly clear. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Dalhart

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
21 mph SSW
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Perryton

47°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
21 mph SSW
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Pampa

46°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
17 mph SSW
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
30°F A clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hello everyone,

We are waking up to a clear sky with very cold temperatures.  The single digits and teens are commonplace with wind chills close to zero.  Needless to say, bundle up in layers, and try to limit your time outside.  Hypothermia and frostbite are the main concerns.  As the day progresses forward, the frigid air from this morning will moderate into the 40’s and 50’s this afternoon.  Tomorrow will continue to warm with sunshine, and highs around 70.  Thursday may stay in the 50’s, followed by the pleasant 60’s, and possibly a few low 70’s from Friday through Sunday.

As of this writing, no additional rain or snow is expected for the remainder of this week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss