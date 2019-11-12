From bitterly cold to thawing out

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hello everyone,

We are waking up to a clear sky with very cold temperatures. The single digits and teens are commonplace with wind chills close to zero. Needless to say, bundle up in layers, and try to limit your time outside. Hypothermia and frostbite are the main concerns. As the day progresses forward, the frigid air from this morning will moderate into the 40’s and 50’s this afternoon. Tomorrow will continue to warm with sunshine, and highs around 70. Thursday may stay in the 50’s, followed by the pleasant 60’s, and possibly a few low 70’s from Friday through Sunday.

As of this writing, no additional rain or snow is expected for the remainder of this week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris