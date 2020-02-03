From basking in the warm sun to watching the flurries fly

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Monday afternoon,

One more unseasonably warm day is on tap, before wintry cold air plows south across the area tonight. This afternoon looks to be breezy and pleasant with highs in the 60’s and low 70’s. Amarillo should top out around 68. After sunset, however, a strong Polar Cold Front will blast through, increasing northerly winds upwards of 15 to 30 mph, with temperatures free falling into the 20’s after midnight. The upper 20’s and low 30’s look to be the daytime highs for tomorrow.

To add to this wintry chilly, could be pockets of flurries, and or light snow showers. Our northwestern counties would be effected first, with the precipitation spreading southeast throughout the day, and coming to an end on Wednesday morning. As of this writing, any amounts of snow should be light, with a range from a trace to upwards of 3 inches. Now in saying this, other computer models suggest, that our area will miss out completely on snow. In the end, please stay tuned to updated forecasts.

Lastly, very cold temperatures could be felt on Wednesday morning with lows in the single digits and low teens. Wind chills, however, could hover from 5 below to 5 above zero. The afternoon should moderate back into the 30’s and low 40’s. Thursday will see highs around 50, followed by a return to the 60’s for Friday and the upcoming weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris