From a wintry chill to the 70’s

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hello everyone,

The thundershowers from last night are giving way to a frigid wintry mix of cold rain, freezing drizzle, and light flurries today. Bundle up in layers, and drive very cautiously! Roadways may become slick and hazardous! To add insult to injury, will be a frozen north wind of 15 to 30 mph, driving wind chills down into the teens and low 20’s. Brrr! As the day unfolds, the weather will gradually improve. This afternoon should see all precipitation ending early on, and wind speeds diminishing out of the north at 5 to 15 mph. The temperatures stay cold, however, hovering just above freezing for the rest of the day.

Tomorrow returns to sunshine and warmer weather with highs in the 50’s and 60’s. Saturday looks nice with the low to mid 70’s, while Sunday may turn blustery and cooler, falling back into the low 50’s. Monday (Veterans Day), may be a cold day with temperatures only in the 30’s!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris