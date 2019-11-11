Frigid winds to start the week

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 13F. N winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.

Mostly clear and windy. Low around 10F. NNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 13F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph, becoming W and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Clear. Windy this evening. Low 12F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph, becoming W and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Welcome to Veterans Day!

Windy and markedly colder weather is here for today. Temperatures look to hold steady in the 20’s and low 30’s with northerly winds howling upwards of 20 to 35 mph. The frigidness of this gale could send wind chills down into the teens and low 20’s. Bundle up in layers, and try to limit the amount of time outside. Hypothermia and frostbite are the main concerns. To add insult to injury, will be a wintry mix of freezing drizzle and pockets of flurries. No accumulating snow is expected, but be aware of slick areas on sidewalks, driveways, and roadways. Slow way down, and drive very cautiously, if you encounter wintry conditions.

Improving weather will be seen for tomorrow with sunshine, and temperatures moderating into the 50’s. The pleasant 60’s and low 70’s look possible for Wednesday through Friday, while a return to the cooler 50’s seems plausible on Saturday. No additional precipitation is expected at this time.

Stay warm, and drive safely on this Veterans Day!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris