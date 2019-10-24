Frigid winds, and possible heavy snowfall

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Thursday Morning

Winter weather is likely for today and tonight! Strong north winds of 15 to 35 mph, will hold temperatures in the 30’s throughout the day. Wind chills, however, will make the air feel more like the frozen 20’s and low 30’s. Bundle up in layers if venturing outside. Hypothermia and frostbite are the main concerns.

Moisture is also collecting across the Panhandles, enhancing the likelihood for rain and drizzle this morning. The showers may mix with, or change over to snow later today. Some banding of snow is possible with accumulations on grassy surfaces, and elevated roadways and bridges. As of this writing, the highway 60 corridor from Friona to Amarillo to Canadian might be favored to see 2 to 6 inches. Less than 2 inches of snow is expected elsewhere. Needless to say, if you encounter wintry travel, slow way down, and put extra distance between you, and the vehicle ahead of you. Poor visibility is expected due to blowing snow.

The weather does look to improve after midnight, with a clearing sky, light winds, and lows in the 20’s. Friday afternoon should see sunshine with the 40’s and 50’s, while Saturday may top out close to 70. Windy and cooler weather will return on Sunday with a mix of 40’s and low 50’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris