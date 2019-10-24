1  of  8
Frigid winds, and possible heavy snowfall

Overcast

Amarillo

30°F Overcast Feels like 15°
Wind
29 mph N
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
21°F Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
16 mph NNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Dumas

31°F Overcast Feels like 17°
Wind
24 mph NNW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
22°F Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Hereford

32°F Feels like 18°
Wind
29 mph N
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Clearing skies later. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
20°F Snow showers this evening. Clearing skies later. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
Wind
15 mph NNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Dalhart

32°F Overcast Feels like 20°
Wind
21 mph N
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
21°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Perryton

32°F Overcast Feels like 20°
Wind
20 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Pampa

32°F Overcast Feels like 19°
Wind
22 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
24°F Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Thursday Morning

Winter weather is likely for today and tonight!  Strong north winds of 15 to 35 mph, will hold temperatures in the 30’s throughout the day.  Wind chills, however, will make the air feel more like the frozen 20’s and low 30’s.  Bundle up in layers if venturing outside.  Hypothermia and frostbite are the main concerns. 

Moisture is also collecting across the Panhandles, enhancing the likelihood for rain and drizzle this morning.  The showers may mix with, or change over to snow later today.  Some banding of snow is possible with accumulations on grassy surfaces, and elevated roadways and bridges.  As of this writing, the highway 60 corridor from Friona to Amarillo to Canadian might be favored to see 2 to 6 inches.  Less than 2 inches of snow is expected elsewhere.  Needless to say, if you encounter wintry travel, slow way down, and put extra distance between you, and the vehicle ahead of you.  Poor visibility is expected due to blowing snow.

The weather does look to improve after midnight, with a clearing sky, light winds, and lows in the 20’s.  Friday afternoon should see sunshine with the 40’s and 50’s, while Saturday may top out close to 70.  Windy and cooler weather will return on Sunday with a mix of 40’s and low 50’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

