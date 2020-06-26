Weather Blog: Typical June heat, and late-night thunderstorms

Hello everyone,

Another round of thunderstorms are expected for this evening and overnight.  This latest batch of storms will arrive from New Mexico and Colorado, tracking across our northern counties into the Oklahoma Panhandle, and Southwest Kansas late tonight.  Amarillo looks to be on the southern fringe.  Anyone of these storms could pulse strong to marginally severe with damaging outflow winds, heavy rain, and pockets of hail.  All activity should exit our northeast counties after daybreak tomorrow.

Speaking of tomorrow, a few more thunderstorms may drift this way from New Mexico – reaching our western counties along the state line, before fizzling out during the late evening hours.  Additional hit or miss storms could return later in the week, as we start the month of July on Wednesday.

Regarding temperatures – typical June heat will continue with highs in the low to mid 90’s from today through Sunday.  The staggering hot upper 90’s and low 100’s could be felt on Monday and Tuesday, while the less hot upper 80’s and low 90’s look to return for Wednesday and Thursday – July 1 and 2.    

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Severe weather updates and pictures below:

5:00 PM:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the following areas:

