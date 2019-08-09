Friday evening storms…

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Friday Afternoon

Another round of afternoon and evening convection is expected across mainly our central and northwestern counties. And like the previous days, lightning, sudden strong microburst winds, and locally heavy rain will be likely. Also, occasional pockets of hail can’t be ruled out. Storms look to be a night occurrence through Tuesday.

Of course thunderstorms and daytime heat seem to be going hand in hand as of late. Today through Monday, the afternoon temperatures will reach into the 90’s and low 100’s, while Tuesday and Wednesday may see the low to mid 90’s.

Have a safe and fun weekend everyone! Drink plenty of water, and find some shade, if you’re outside for any length of time. Also, don’t forget the sunscreen!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris