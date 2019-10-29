1  of  3
Closings and Delays
Boys Ranch ISD Lazbuddie ISD Texline ISD

Freezing temperatures and wintry weather

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Overcast

Amarillo

30°F Overcast Feels like 20°
Wind
13 mph ENE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
24°F Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
16 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

Dumas

29°F Broken Clouds Feels like 18°
Wind
14 mph NE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 21F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
21°F Variably cloudy with snow showers. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 21F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
15 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Hereford

32°F Overcast Feels like 23°
Wind
12 mph ENE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few snow showers around this evening. Then a light wintry mix expected overnight. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.
24°F A few snow showers around this evening. Then a light wintry mix expected overnight. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
14 mph ENE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Dalhart

30°F Overcast Feels like 20°
Wind
14 mph ENE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 22F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
22°F Occasional snow showers. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 22F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
17 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Perryton

32°F Overcast Feels like 24°
Wind
10 mph ENE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 23F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
23°F Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 23F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
16 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Pampa

33°F Overcast Feels like 24°
Wind
13 mph NE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
24°F Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
13 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Tuesday afternoon,

Overcast and cold weather will continue for today and tomorrow with variable winds, and temperatures only in the 30’s.  In fact, there is the possibility that many locations may stay at or below 32 for tomorrow.  To add to the misery could be northerly winds of 15 to 30 mph, creating winds chills in the teens and low 20’s.  Bundle up in layers before venturing outside.  Thursday (Halloween), will start off frigid with lows in the teens, followed by sunshine, and highs moderating into the 40’s and low 50’s.  Quiet weather looks to continue for Friday through this first weekend of November with a blend of 50’s and low 60’s.

Regarding precipitation, a light wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow will be possible for this evening, while freezing rain and snow looks likely for tomorrow morning.  Light amounts of snow could continue throughout the day, before winding up by nighttime.  As of this writing, 1 to 3 inches could be seen north, while less than 1 inch is expected elsewhere, including for Amarillo.  Needless to say, roadways could become slick and hazardous with even light amounts of snow and ice.  Use extreme caution, and slow way down, if encountering wintry conditions.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss