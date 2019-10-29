Freezing temperatures and wintry weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Tuesday afternoon,

Overcast and cold weather will continue for today and tomorrow with variable winds, and temperatures only in the 30’s. In fact, there is the possibility that many locations may stay at or below 32 for tomorrow. To add to the misery could be northerly winds of 15 to 30 mph, creating winds chills in the teens and low 20’s. Bundle up in layers before venturing outside. Thursday (Halloween), will start off frigid with lows in the teens, followed by sunshine, and highs moderating into the 40’s and low 50’s. Quiet weather looks to continue for Friday through this first weekend of November with a blend of 50’s and low 60’s.

Regarding precipitation, a light wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow will be possible for this evening, while freezing rain and snow looks likely for tomorrow morning. Light amounts of snow could continue throughout the day, before winding up by nighttime. As of this writing, 1 to 3 inches could be seen north, while less than 1 inch is expected elsewhere, including for Amarillo. Needless to say, roadways could become slick and hazardous with even light amounts of snow and ice. Use extreme caution, and slow way down, if encountering wintry conditions.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris