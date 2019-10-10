Freezing Friday morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hello everyone,

Blustery and much cooler weather is headed our way for today, followed by freezing cold conditions early tomorrow morning. Instead of the 80’s like yesterday, temperatures may barely reach the 50’s and low 60’s this afternoon. The 40’s will return by sunset. To add to the coolness, will be northerly winds gusting upwards of 15 to 30 mph, throughout the day. Assuming that the winds subside somewhat tonight, temperatures look to tumble into the 20’s and low 30’s by daybreak tomorrow. Amarillo could start out around 27. As tomorrow unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with brisk northerly winds, and highs only in the low 50’s. Saturday may briefly see 32 at daybreak, before a pleasant warm-up returns during the afternoon with numbers close to 70. Sunday looks nice with highs in the 70’s, followed by the low 80’s for Monday, Columbus Day.

On the precipitation side of the equation, a few flurries could fall across our northern counties in the predawn hours of tomorrow. However, no accumulating snow is expected. In addition, no rain, or snow is expected for Amarillo over the next 7 days.

In the end, jackets and sweaters will definitely come in handy for today and tomorrow.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris