Freezing cold start to our first weekend of April

AMARILLO, Tx (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning!

Today will start out freezing cold with lows in the 20’s and low 30’s. As the day unfolds, a partly sunny sky is expected with light southeasterly winds. Temperatures should respond, moderating back into the upper 50’s and low 60’s this afternoon. Tomorrow will continue this warming trend with highs in the 70’s. Monday through Wednesday should return to the breezy low to mid 80’s. After this morning, no additional freezing temperatures are expected over the next 7 days.

Regarding precipitation – we do have a slight chance for a couple of thunderstorms to develop across our southeast counties, tonight, tomorrow, and Monday. As of this writing, no severe weather is expected at this time.

Have a safe, relaxing, and healthy weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris.