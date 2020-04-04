Freezing cold start to our first weekend of April

Few Clouds

Amarillo

29°F Few Clouds Feels like 29°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

29°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

28°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
39°F A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

28°F Clear Feels like 21°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

28°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

27°F Clear Feels like 17°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
39°F A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

AMARILLO, Tx (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning!

Today will start out freezing cold with lows in the 20’s and low 30’s.  As the day unfolds, a partly sunny sky is expected with light southeasterly winds.  Temperatures should respond, moderating back into the upper 50’s and low 60’s this afternoon.  Tomorrow will continue this warming trend with highs in the 70’s.  Monday through Wednesday should return to the breezy low to mid 80’s.  After this morning, no additional freezing temperatures are expected over the next 7 days.

Regarding precipitation – we do have a slight chance for a couple of thunderstorms to develop across our southeast counties, tonight, tomorrow, and Monday.  As of this writing, no severe weather is expected at this time.

Have a safe, relaxing, and healthy weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris.

