Storms and Warmer Weather

Hello everyone,
Overcast, cool, and damp conditions will give way to slightly improving weather for this afternoon. Low temperatures in the 40’s will moderate into the 60’s and 70’s later on. Also, a slight chance of a thunderstorm or two will continue across our central and southern counties. If these storms develop, be aware of sudden downburst winds, pockets of small hail, lightning, and brief rainfall.
Additional storms might develop east of a dryline tomorrow afternoon across our eastern counties, while more stormy weather could occur on Friday and the upcoming weekend. Severe weather would be possible on each one of these occasions.
Lastly, temperatures from tomorrow through Saturday will be quite a bit hotter with highs in the 80’s to around 90, each afternoon.
Chief Meteorologist John Harris