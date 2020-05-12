Storms and Warmer Weather

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.

Hello everyone,

Overcast, cool, and damp conditions will give way to slightly improving weather for this afternoon. Low temperatures in the 40’s will moderate into the 60’s and 70’s later on. Also, a slight chance of a thunderstorm or two will continue across our central and southern counties. If these storms develop, be aware of sudden downburst winds, pockets of small hail, lightning, and brief rainfall.

Additional storms might develop east of a dryline tomorrow afternoon across our eastern counties, while more stormy weather could occur on Friday and the upcoming weekend. Severe weather would be possible on each one of these occasions.

Lastly, temperatures from tomorrow through Saturday will be quite a bit hotter with highs in the 80’s to around 90, each afternoon.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris