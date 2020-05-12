Storms and Warmer Weather

Overcast

Amarillo

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
21 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Dumas

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
52°F Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Hereford

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.
56°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Dalhart

58°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 58°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
50°F Partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
47°F Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
52°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Hello everyone,

Overcast, cool, and damp conditions will give way to slightly improving weather for this afternoon.  Low temperatures in the 40’s will moderate into the 60’s and 70’s later on.  Also, a slight chance of a thunderstorm or two will continue across our central and southern counties.  If these storms develop, be aware of sudden downburst winds, pockets of small hail, lightning, and brief rainfall.

Additional storms might develop east of a dryline tomorrow afternoon across our eastern counties, while more stormy weather could occur on Friday and the upcoming weekend.  Severe weather would be possible on each one of these occasions.

Lastly, temperatures from tomorrow through Saturday will be quite a bit hotter with highs in the 80’s to around 90, each afternoon.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

