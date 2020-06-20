‘First weekend of summer’ weather outlook

Overcast

Amarillo

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
14 mph NE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
63°F Mostly clear. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Dumas

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Scattered Clouds

Hereford

64°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Few Clouds

Dalhart

61°F Few Clouds Feels like 61°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
60°F Mostly clear. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Perryton

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
61°F Some clouds. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Pampa

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
14 mph WNW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

AMARILLO, Tx (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

Today will start out damp and cool with pockets of drizzle, and passing showers.  As the day unfolds, a partly cloudy sky is expected with humid south winds of 5 to 15 mph.  Temperatures look to be seasonal, heating into the muggy 80’s for this afternoon.  Also, additional isolated thundershowers could occur, but severe weather is not expected at this time.  By the way, the summer solstice occurs at 4:43 pm today.

Tomorrow (Father’s Day), will definitely feel like summer with temperatures heating back into the 90’s, if not a few low 100’s.  Monday will follow suit with the breezy hot 90’s, while Tuesday and Wednesday could cool down into the 80’s.  The low to mid 90’s look to resume on Thursday and Friday.  Also, showers and thunderstorms could return for Tuesday through Thursday, as northwest flow sets up over the higher terrain of New Mexico and Colorado.

Lastly, until widespread rains do return, wildfire concerns will continue.  Please stay cognizant of all fire weather warnings.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

