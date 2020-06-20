‘First weekend of summer’ weather outlook

AMARILLO, Tx (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

Today will start out damp and cool with pockets of drizzle, and passing showers. As the day unfolds, a partly cloudy sky is expected with humid south winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures look to be seasonal, heating into the muggy 80’s for this afternoon. Also, additional isolated thundershowers could occur, but severe weather is not expected at this time. By the way, the summer solstice occurs at 4:43 pm today.

Tomorrow (Father’s Day), will definitely feel like summer with temperatures heating back into the 90’s, if not a few low 100’s. Monday will follow suit with the breezy hot 90’s, while Tuesday and Wednesday could cool down into the 80’s. The low to mid 90’s look to resume on Thursday and Friday. Also, showers and thunderstorms could return for Tuesday through Thursday, as northwest flow sets up over the higher terrain of New Mexico and Colorado.

Lastly, until widespread rains do return, wildfire concerns will continue. Please stay cognizant of all fire weather warnings.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris