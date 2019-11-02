First weekend of November weather outlook

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

We are waking up to a clear sky with cold lows in the upper 20’s. As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with southwesterly winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures should respond, moderating back into the 50’s this afternoon. Tomorrow will see a light and variable wind with highs in the 60’s. Monday and Wednesday still look nice with highs close to 70, while Tuesday may hover in the breezy 50’s.

Regarding precipitation, no rain or snow for this weekend, however, showers and possible thunderstorms could return by Wednesday night through Friday.

Have a safe and fun weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris