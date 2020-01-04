First weekend of January weather

Mostly clear. Low near 30F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

30°F Mostly clear. Low near 30F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

Sunshine returns for today with southwesterly winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming nicely into the low to mid 60’s this afternoon. Tomorrow, however, could see a weak cold front moving through, cooling temperatures back into the 50’s. Monday and Tuesday will follow suit with a blend of upper 40’s and low 50’s, while Wednesday through Friday should moderate into the mid to upper 50’s.

As of this writing, no rain or snow is expected over the next several days.

Enjoy your first weekend of January everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris