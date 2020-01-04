First weekend of January weather

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

31°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

26°F Clear Feels like 17°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
33°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

26°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
34°F A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

26°F Clear Feels like 18°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 30F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
30°F Mostly clear. Low near 30F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

24°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 35F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph.
35°F A clear sky. Low near 35F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

30°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

Sunshine returns for today with southwesterly winds of 5 to 20 mph.  Temperatures will respond, warming nicely into the low to mid 60’s this afternoon.  Tomorrow, however, could see a weak cold front moving through, cooling temperatures back into the 50’s.  Monday and Tuesday will follow suit with a blend of upper 40’s and low 50’s, while Wednesday through Friday should moderate into the mid to upper 50’s.

As of this writing, no rain or snow is expected over the next several days.

Enjoy your first weekend of January everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss