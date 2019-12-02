First week of December weather outlook

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
20 mph SSW
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
33°F Some clouds. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
31°F Some clouds. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
16 mph SW
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
32°F Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 30F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
30°F Some clouds. Low around 30F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
21 mph SSW
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
33°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Monday afternoon,

Pleasant December weather is on tap for today with sunshine, and temperatures warming into the 60’s.  The only negative will be southwesterly winds occasionally gusting over 20 mph.  Tomorrow and Wednesday look to continue mild with a mostly sunny sky, and afternoon highs in the 60’s.

Thursday may see our next weather change with a blustery cold front moving through, and temperatures falling into the 50’s.  As the front migrates southward, a slight chance of rain will be possible, with the best hopes staying across our northern counties.  The 50’s look to continue on Friday, followed by a return to the low 60’s for this upcoming weekend. 

At this juncture, no significant rain or snow storms are expected for this week. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss