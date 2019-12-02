First week of December weather outlook

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Monday afternoon,

Pleasant December weather is on tap for today with sunshine, and temperatures warming into the 60’s. The only negative will be southwesterly winds occasionally gusting over 20 mph. Tomorrow and Wednesday look to continue mild with a mostly sunny sky, and afternoon highs in the 60’s.

Thursday may see our next weather change with a blustery cold front moving through, and temperatures falling into the 50’s. As the front migrates southward, a slight chance of rain will be possible, with the best hopes staying across our northern counties. The 50’s look to continue on Friday, followed by a return to the low 60’s for this upcoming weekend.

At this juncture, no significant rain or snow storms are expected for this week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris