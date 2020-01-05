First full week of January weather

Forecast

Clear

Amarillo

38°F Clear Feels like 33°
Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
31°F Mostly clear. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Clear

Dumas

37°F Clear Feels like 30°
Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
28°F Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Clear

Hereford

41°F Clear Feels like 41°
Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 31F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Mostly clear. Low 31F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear

Dalhart

35°F Clear Feels like 28°
Tonight

A clear sky. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F A clear sky. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Clear

Perryton

38°F Clear Feels like 33°
Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear

Pampa

41°F Clear Feels like 36°
Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 30F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
30°F Mainly clear. Low near 30F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Sunday evening,

A cool day is on tap for tomorrow due to brisk northerly winds of 15 to 30 mph.  Temperatures will moderate into the upper 40’s and low 50’s during the afternoon, but wind chills could make the air feel more like the low to mid 40’s.  Tuesday should be nicer with lighter southerly winds, and highs in the 50’s.  Wednesday and Thursday will see a range of temperatures from the mid 50’s to the mid 60’s, while Friday may chill way back into the upper 30’s and low 40’s.  Warmer conditions look to return for the upcoming weekend with a mix of 50’s and low 60’s.

Regarding inclement weather…Wednesday may see an increased wildfire threat, because of parched westerly winds, followed by Friday, with the possibility of a light rain/snow mix. 

Have a good Monday, and be sure to stay up with the latest forecasts, throughout the week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

