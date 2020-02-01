First February weekend weather outlook

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

Today (February 1), looks to be a much nicer day with sunshine, light westerly winds, and temperatures moderating into the mid to upper 60’s for this afternoon.  But the pleasant weather doesn’t end there, tomorrow (Groundhog Day), will warm into the breezy beautiful 70’s!  Amarillo could top out around 75.

Monday will start a downward trend with a breezy blend of 50’s and 60’s, followed by windy, and markedly colder weather on Tuesday.  Temperatures could free fall into the 20’s and low 30’s, with wind chills in the single digits and teens.  To add insult to injury, will be the possibility of light blowing snow.  As of this writing, our central and northern counties look to be favored for this wintry precipitation.  Conditions should improve by Wednesday with highs back in the 40’s.

Enjoy the warm weather for this ‘Super Bowl’ weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

