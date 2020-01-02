First cold front of January

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)___

Good Thursday afternoon,

The breezy mild weather from yesterday is giving way to blustery and much cooler conditions today. Temperatures will hold steady in the 40’s this afternoon, with wind chills hovering in the chilly 30’s. The cold front responsible for this weather change will also bring in cloud cover, and a possible light rain/snow mix. As of this writing, our western counties, mainly along the state line, could see a dusting, to very light amounts of snow. The rest of the area (including Amarillo), may waffle with spotty rain showers and a few flurries.

The weather looks to improve after midnight with a clearing sky, and temperatures falling into the 20’s around sunrise. As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with northwesterly winds, and highs around 50. Saturday looks pleasant with a blend of upper 50’s and low 60’s, while Sunday may hold steady in the low 50’s. A seasonal mix of the cool 40’s may be common for Monday and Tuesday.

No additional rain or snow is expected over this weekend, or early next week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris