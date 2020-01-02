First cold front of January

Overcast

Amarillo

44°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
29°F Overcast. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Dumas

44°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 37°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 27F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
27°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 27F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Hereford

40°F Overcast Feels like 33°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
29°F Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
15 mph N
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Dalhart

44°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low near 25F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
25°F Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low near 25F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
18 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Perryton

47°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
28°F Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
15 mph N
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Pampa

48°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
29°F Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)___

Good Thursday afternoon,

The breezy mild weather from yesterday is giving way to blustery and much cooler conditions today.  Temperatures will hold steady in the 40’s this afternoon, with wind chills hovering in the chilly 30’s.  The cold front responsible for this weather change will also bring in cloud cover, and a possible light rain/snow mix.  As of this writing, our western counties, mainly along the state line, could see a dusting, to very light amounts of snow.  The rest of the area (including Amarillo), may waffle with spotty rain showers and a few flurries.

The weather looks to improve after midnight with a clearing sky, and temperatures falling into the 20’s around sunrise.  As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with northwesterly winds, and highs around 50.  Saturday looks pleasant with a blend of upper 50’s and low 60’s, while Sunday may hold steady in the low 50’s.  A seasonal mix of the cool 40’s may be common for Monday and Tuesday. 

No additional rain or snow is expected over this weekend, or early next week. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

