Feels Like January Weather

Good Tuesday morning folks! It's more chilly outdoors but the wind is a bit calmer. We'll see high-level clouds stream overhead today as temperatures rise to the 40s at noon and top out around 50 degrees with northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph.



More clouds will move in our direction on Wednesday while the wind picks up from the south, though we won't see much of a warm-up. The chance for rain comes in by the evening on Thursday and continues into the middle of Friday, with near-average highs. Saturday is looking pretty cloudy but the rain comes to an end. A system that arrives by the latter half of the weekend will bring the chance at snow, so stay tuned.



Enjoy your Tuesday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin

Average High: 50

Average Low: 23

Year-to-Date Precipitation: 0.01"



Soil Temperatures

2": 36

6": 38



Relative Humidity:

AM: 63%

PM: 22%



Drying Potential: Moderate



Pan Evaporation: 0.15"