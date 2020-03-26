Possible record heat, wind, and rain

Clear

Amarillo

80°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
15 mph SW
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
18 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

79°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
24 mph SW
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy and becoming cloudy late. Low near 55F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
55°F Windy and becoming cloudy late. Low near 55F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Wind
31 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

79°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 53F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 53F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
22 mph W
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy and windy. Low near 55F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
55°F Cloudy and windy. Low near 55F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
20 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

82°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
14 mph WSW
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
57°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
19 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

82°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
57°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Thursday afternoon,

Today looks to be a windy and very warm day.  Under a mostly sunny sky with dry southwesterly winds of 15 to 30 mph, temperatures will soar into record territory with a blend of upper 80’s and low 90’s.  It is conceivable that Amarillo could touch 90.  Our record high for today is 86, set back in 1991.  While enjoying the feel of early summer, please stay aware of wildfire concerns, particularly if you live in our western counties.

Tomorrow will start a downward trend in temperatures with a mix of 70’s and low 80’s.  Breezy to windy conditions look to continue with southwesterly winds of 15 to 30 mph.  Saturday stays windy, but cooler, with highs in the upper 50’s and 60’s.  Sunday through Tuesday could tradeoff between the upper 60’s and low 70’s.  And oh yes, it stays rather blustery for all three days.

Last, but certainly not least, a brief shower or two could sweep across our northern counties on Saturday, followed by a chance of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms for Monday and Tuesday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

