Possible record heat, wind, and rain

Good Thursday afternoon,

Today looks to be a windy and very warm day. Under a mostly sunny sky with dry southwesterly winds of 15 to 30 mph, temperatures will soar into record territory with a blend of upper 80’s and low 90’s. It is conceivable that Amarillo could touch 90. Our record high for today is 86, set back in 1991. While enjoying the feel of early summer, please stay aware of wildfire concerns, particularly if you live in our western counties.

Tomorrow will start a downward trend in temperatures with a mix of 70’s and low 80’s. Breezy to windy conditions look to continue with southwesterly winds of 15 to 30 mph. Saturday stays windy, but cooler, with highs in the upper 50’s and 60’s. Sunday through Tuesday could tradeoff between the upper 60’s and low 70’s. And oh yes, it stays rather blustery for all three days.

Last, but certainly not least, a brief shower or two could sweep across our northern counties on Saturday, followed by a chance of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms for Monday and Tuesday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris